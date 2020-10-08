AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for the anniversary show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer for the AEW Championship.

-Cody vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Championship

-“FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood vs. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Miro and Kip Sabian in action.

Powell’s POV: For what it’s worth, the tag title match will carry a 60-minute time limit rather than the 20-minute limit that FTR used in their last two title matches. AEW Dynamite will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite on Wednesdays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode of Dynamite.



