Doc Gallows on Paul Heyman lying to him and Karl Anderson, WWE not booking them properly, discusses the state of tag team wrestling, says the Talkin’ Shop A Mania will be “the worst pay-per-view of all-time”

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Doc Gallows

Hosts: Chad and JP

Paul Heyman being a liar and lying to them: You know, all these guys that came before us that told us both publicly and privately that he was a liar and that we couldn’t trust him. Why should we trust him? Well, I think we were just hoping for the best. He proved the naysayers of the past that they weren’t just naysayers, they were trying to tell us the truth. The same snake that bit us, maybe bit them too. Hey, that’s on us and that shit’s in the rearview mirror now.

WWE not using Gallows and Anderson correctly: They didn’t let me talk because they knew I would probably never shut up, which is kind of what you’re seeing now. Well, we (Doc and Karl Anderson) were a tag team and throughout the history of WWE, it has taught us that they aren’t necessarily high on their tag team division despite having some of the best tag teams in the world. Our entire run there was start and stop booking. It became obvious to us that there was never any solid plans to push us and it was very frustrating. We had a lot of regrets when we ended up signing back with them and seeing the booking was exactly the same. It was a difficult time and we were pissed off a lot.

The state of tag team wrestling today: You can catch Impact Wrestling for some of the best tag team action on the planet with ourselves, The North, The Motor City Machine Guns, and so many of the other up and coming tag teams on their roster. Tag team wrestling is alive and well, I think. Our friends over there at AEW have a strong tag division as well. So, if you’re in the mood for a good tag team match like I am, you can find it, its out there, it’s just on a different channel than WWE.

Saturday’s Talkin’ Shop a Mania PPV on FITE TV: This is not a serious wrestling pay-per-view. This is a serious parody with some of your favorite wrestling characters stepping out of what you would normally see them do on television or elsewhere. This is for the fans to have fun with. We are stepping out there and trying to let you have a good time, put a smile on your face, and make you laugh. It’s going to be the worst pay-per-view of all-time.

Other topics include more on the big Talkin’ Shop a Mania PPV, the Talkin’ Shop podcast, his chemistry with Karl Anderson, what made the Bullet Club so successful, TNA, Aces and Eights, Festus, and much more.

