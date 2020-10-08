10/8 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 12 results: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Evil, Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito, Sanada vs. Kenta, Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Hirooki Goto vs. Yoshi-Hashi in B-Block matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 12”

October 8, 2020 in Okayama, Japan at ZIP Arena

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Gabriel Kidd beat Yuya Uemura.

2. Hirooki Goto over Yoshi-Hashi in a B-Block tournament match.

3. Zack Sabre Jr. beat Toru Yano in a B-Block tournament match.

4. Sanada over Kenta in a B-Block tournament match.

5. Tetsuya Naito beat Juice Robinson in a B-Block tournament match.

6. Evil defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in a B-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The current A-Block point leaders are Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Jay White with eight points, Minoru Suzuki, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Taichi with six points, Jeff Cobb with four points, and Yujiro Takahashi with no points.

The current B-Block leaders are Tetsuya Naito with ten points, Evil with eight points, Juice Robinson, Zack Sabre Jr., Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Toru Yano with six points, and Kenta with four points, Yoshi-Hashi with two points.

The A-Block continues Saturday in Osaka at Edion Arena with the following tournament matches: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Will Ospreay vs. Taichi Jay White vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb.

The B-Block continues Sunday in Aichi at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium with the following matches: Tetsuya Naito vs. Evil, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto, Juice Robinson vs. Sanada, Toru Yano vs. Kenta, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Yoshi-Hashi.



