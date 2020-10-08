NXT UK’s Heritage Cup tournament, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, milestone birthday for The Miz, Paul Burchill, Art Barr

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. Today’s show features the continuation of the Heritage Cup tournament. Haydn Gleed isn’t feeling well and it is unclear whether his written review will return this week or next week. Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a C grade majority vote from 28 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 25 percent of the vote, though D wasn’t far behind with 20 percent. I gave the show a D grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Miz (Mike Mizanin) is 40.

-Paul Burchill (Paul Birchall) is 41 today.

-The late Art Barr was born on October 8, 1966. He died on November 23, 1994 at age 28 from undisclosed causes.



