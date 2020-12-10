MLW Middleweight Championship match announced for Kings of Colosseum event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release to announce Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush for the MLW Kings of Colosseum event.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush as one of its main events for KINGS OF COLOSSEUM on January 6 at 7pm ET available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV.

For the first-time ever Lio Rush will step into an MLW ring and when he does, he will challenge the longest reigning World Middleweight Champion in league history in Myron Reed.

Reed, on the brink of clearing out the division, called out Rush after a dominant title defense last month. Determined to cement his legacy as the “Young GOAT”, Reed sees the arrival of Lio Rush as his greatest challenge and an opportunity.

Standing in his way is the pound-for-pound best-uncrowned middleweight in the sport. Describing himself as an influencer, musician, reality star, and moneyweight, Rush enters MLW with immense fanfare.

While Reed has defeated all challengers from Japan to Mexico, Lio Rush is a wrestling prodigy with ambitious plans for a big 2021 and it starts with being decorated in MLW gold.

“We promised to deliver big fights at Kings of Colosseum and Rush/Reed delivers on that promise,” said Court Bauer. “These two athletes are the best in their weight class and want that glory and gold bad. The trash-talking online (between Rush and Reed) has been going on for over a month. By the time January 6 comes around, these guys are going to hold nothing back when that bell rings… and you get to see this marquee match up for free.”

Who is pound-for-pound the best middleweight in the world? Will Reed realize his destiny or will he be denied by the “Man of the Hour”? January 6 all questions will be answered.

MLW is making its marquee event Kings of Colosseum free for fans as a special thank you.

More matches will be revealed on MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports Network, Pluto TV, DAZN.

The special will air on beIN SPORTS on January 9. Learn more about where to watch. The event will be broadcast on a delay internationally.

Confirmed to appear on the Kings of Colosseum special include: National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich, Lio Rush, Alicia Atout, Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy and many more.

Powell’s POV: Reed vs. Rush looks really fun on paper. Rush was clearly a heel on Wednesday’s edition of MLW Fusion, so it will be interesting to see if that means Reed will be working babyface. MLW also teased Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krugger for the Kings of Colosseum event.