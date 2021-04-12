What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s first unopposed show

April 12, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as ringside enforcer.

-Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy for the TNT Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Pac and Rey Fenix for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill.

-Anthony Ogogo’s in-ring debut.

Powell’s POV: The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will be barred from ringside during the Jericho vs. Harwood match. Wednesday’s episode was taped Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. NXT is moving to Tuesday nights next week, meaning Dynamite will run unopposed by other pro wrestling content starting Wednesday. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.

