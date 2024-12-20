12/20 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 338): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show 

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show: WWE executive producer Lee Fitting’s controversial exit from ESPN, AEW Continental Classic, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, TNA departures, AEW Dynamite, and more…

