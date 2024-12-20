What's happening...

12/20 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 338): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show 

December 20, 2024

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show: WWE executive producer Lee Fitting’s controversial exit from ESPN, AEW Continental Classic, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, TNA departures, AEW Dynamite, and more…

Click here for the December 20 Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom combo show.

