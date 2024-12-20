What's happening...

WWE Smackdown officially expanding to three hours

December 20, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Smackdown will expand to three hours. The change will occur starting with the January 3 show. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Money, money, and money. That’s the answer to any questions you may have regarding why they are adding a third hour. I stated a couple months ago that my fear was that Raw, Smackdown, and AEW Dynamite would all become three-hour shows in 2025. Only time will tell whether that fear becomes reality.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.