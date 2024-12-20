WWE Smackdown officially expanding to three hours

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Smackdown will expand to three hours. The change will occur starting with the January 3 show. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Money, money, and money. That’s the answer to any questions you may have regarding why they are adding a third hour. I stated a couple months ago that my fear was that Raw, Smackdown, and AEW Dynamite would all become three-hour shows in 2025. Only time will tell whether that fear becomes reality.