ROH Final Battle lineup: The card for the tonight’s HonorClub event

December 20, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Final Battle event that will be held tonight in New York, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom.

-Chris Jericho vs. Matt Cardona for the ROH Championship

-Athena vs. Billie Starkz for the ROH Women’s Championship

-“The Sons of Texas” Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in a Texas Bullrope match for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack vs. Mark Davis vs. AR Fox vs. Blake Christian vs. Komander in a Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH TV Title

-Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch for the ROH Women’s TV Title

-Lee Moriarty holds and open challenge for the ROH Pure Championship

-Jay Lethal vs. QT Marshall

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Tommy Billington

-Mansoor vs. Atlantis Jr.

-QT Marshall vs. Jay Lethal

-(Pre-Show): “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

-(Pre-Show): “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. “Dark Order” Alex Reynolds and John Silver

-(Pre-Show): “Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Lee Johnson and EJ Nduka

-(Pre-Show): Harley Cameron vs. Hanako

Powell’s POV: The Zero Hour pre-show streams on YouTube at 6CT/7ET. The main card as it streams on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET. AEW will also hold Saturday’s Collision and Sunday’s Dynamite taping at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

