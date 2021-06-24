John Cena says he’s returning to the ring for WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

John Cena appeared on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday and was asked about rumors that he will be returning to the ring for WWE. “Those rumors are true,” Cena said. “I’ll definitely be back in WWE, I just don’t know when.”

Powell’s POV: Cena is making the media rounds to promote Fast and Furious 9. While you can’t blame Cena for not wanting to spoil any surprises, the buzz continues to be that he will be back in the ring for a match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.