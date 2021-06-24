Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact in 60 theme, BTI tag match, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Joe Doering and Deaner vs. Satoshi Kojima and Eddie Edwards for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan in a non-title match.

-Kiera Hogan vs. Rosemary.

-Rohit Raju and Shera vs. Trey Miguel and Petey Williams.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and features TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings at 9CT/10ET and will feature the best of Johnny Swinger. AXS is also airing the Bound For Glory 2020 pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.