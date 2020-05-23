WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the holiday weekend show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.040 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down just a tick from the 2.042 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.043 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.076 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.003 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: It was a good night for WWE, as Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the adults 18-49 and 25-54, and men 18-49 demographics. The show also finished tied for first in the 18-49 women demo. The final numbers and cable ratings will be available on early next weekly, presumably with a one-day delay due to the Memorial Day holiday.



