Hana Kimura dead at age 22

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Stardom pro wrestler Hana Kimura died today at age 22. The cause of death has not been officially confirmed as of this update.

Powell’s POV: Kimura was dealing with cyberbullying due to her involvement on the Terrace House reality show. The early speculation is that she ended up taking her own life. This is truly a tragic story and we certainly offer our condolences to her friends and family.

Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 23, 2020



