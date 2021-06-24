Additional entrants in MLW Battle Riot announced

“Heavyweight Hustle” Calvin Tankman and the legendary Savio Vega have been added to MLW’s Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Limited tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com. Calvin Tankman: The super heavyweight bulldozed through the competition since his 2020 debut. The 355 pound behemoth is one of the biggest threats in this year’s Battle Riot. A double threat with both size and skill, the 39 other participants will be tasked with trying to move a nearly immovable object from the ring. Savio Vega: One of the Caribbean’s most legendary brawlers, Vega has been readying for a return for months. The Battle Riot will mark the Pride of Puerto Rico’s return to MLW following the shocking events of the Aztec Jungle Fight earlier this year. What happens if the brawling boricua sees King Muertes across the ring in the Riot? Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot! CARD MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Mads Krügger

Richard Holliday

TJP

Myron Reed

Calvin Tankman

Gino Medina

Arez

Kevin Ku

Savio Vega

Lee Moriarty

Gringo Loco

Zenshi Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes Bunkhouse Brawl

Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy Davey Richards vs. TJP Plus more to be announced in the days ahead! ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds. Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications! Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope. Anything is possible in a Battle Riot! What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is! Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com. MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena. Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.