10/07 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton in a non-title match, Eric Young attacks Rich Swann, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary, Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton in a non-title match, Eric Young attacks Rich Swann, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary, Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer, and more (19:59)…

Click here for the October 7 Impact Wrestling audio review.

