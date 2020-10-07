Former WWE creative team member Andrew Goldstein on the possibility of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, why Retribution has not clicked, why the Hurt Business is doing better

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Outside Interference Podcast with guest Andrew Goldstein

Former WWE creative team member Andrew Goldstein on why Retribution hasn’t clicked: “If you’re going to name an infiltrating group Retribution, you need to have a thesis in your promos. There needs to be some sort of grievance that you’re fighting against, and they’ve yet to name a grievance. That’s really where it’s failed. You could point to the masks and outfits and the kind of campiness of it, but to me there’s no mission statement. If Retribution came out and it was headed by one of the wrestlers who had just been released six months ago, Retribution makes sense and I’m into it. There’s just no reason for me to care because I don’t know what they’re fighting against. They just say these nebulous, nonspecific terrorizing things.”

Goldstein on why Hurt Business has clicked: “Hurt Business probably was produced by somebody who was overseeing the middle of the card and it’s become the main event. Look at the guys in it. They’re all veterans. Those are not guys who are going to be walked all over creatively. Those are guys who have the confidence at this point in their career to be able to walk into Vince’s office, sit down with them and be like, ‘That’s not really something I would say.’ And that’s why MVP’s promos have been so good.”

Andrew Goldstein on the possibility of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock: “The end game is Reigns/Rock. The storyline is so clear of: ‘Oh, really? You sit at the head of the table? Son, I sit at the head of the table.’ I’m the People’s Champion. I’m The Rock. You bow to me. I think the story writes itself, and I hope that’s where they’re going. Rock has said he wants to work with Reigns. You could tell the really long story of going all the way back to Philly when they brought The Rock out to try to get Reigns over and it failed miserably. I just think it would just be blockbuster. If we can get a WrestleMania in front of people to see Rock versus Reigns told this way, it would be incredible.”