WWE Raw viewership for the Hell in a Cell fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.72 million viewers, according to PWTorch.com. Viewership was down from the 1.743 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.677 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.788 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.694 million viewers. Raw delivered a .49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s number. The three hours of Raw all finished in the top three of Monday’s cable ratings. 1.The June 22, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.922 million viewers for the “Championship Monday” themed edition.