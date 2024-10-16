AEW Dynamite in San Jose (reports needed), WWE in Manchester (reports needed), Dynamite poll results and grade, Kenny Omega, Justin Credible, Xia Brookside, Takao Omori, Lenny Lane, Stu Hart, “Renegade” Rick Wilson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite is live tonight from San Jose, California at SAP Center. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. Jake Barnett and I are swapping Dynamite and WWE Smackdown coverage this week, so Join him for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. Jake’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite in San Jose and the WWE live event in Manchester. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Manchester, England at Co-Op Live today with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match for the WWE Championship, Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston for the World Heavyweight Championship, Nia Jax vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship, Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title. Randy Orton, LA Knight, The Bloodline, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Tiffany Stratton are also advertised.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 30 percent of the voters. A and D finished tied for second with 20 percent of the vote each. I gave Dynamite a C grade and felt it was a flat go-home show.

-There was not a new edition of AEW Collision on Saturday due to WrestleDream. The show will return on Saturday long with a Battle of the Belts special.

Birthdays and Notables

-Takao Omori is 55.

-Lenny Lane (Leonard Carlson) is 54.

-Justin Credible (Peter Polaco) is 51.

-Kenny Omega (Tyson Smith) is 41.

-Xia Brookside is 26.

-Stu Hart died on October 16, 2003 at age 88.

-The late Renegade (Rick Wilson) was born on October 16, 1965. He took his own life at age 33 on February 23, 1999.