AEW Collision spoilers: Full results of the taping for Saturday’s TNT show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision taping

Taped October 3, 2024 in Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center

Report by Dot Net reader Andrew Haubert (thanks also to Kenneth Hawk)

1. Darby Allin beat Johnny TV. A very solid match that was about 10 minutes in length. Both guys had a good showing. Darby won by pin.

After the match, Darby cut a quick promo offering an open challenge for WrestleDream. No one came to the ring so he starts walking up the ramp. He was near the top when Brody King attacked him. King beat Darby as they moved back to the ring. Brody choked out Darby and accepted the challenge.

Christian Cage cut a quick heel promo at the top of the ramp. Mother Wayne was with him. Christian ran down the crowd and spoke about his contract for the title match.

There was a really fun pre-tape with FTR and The Outrunners that aired on the big screen.

2. The Outrunners beat Grizzled Young Veterans. My brother and I agreed this was our favorite match of the night. Great work by both teams. The match lasted about 10-15 minutes with both teams demonstrating old school tag team wrestling. The Outrunners won by pin.

After the match, Tony Khan came out to talk to the crowd. He hyped WrestleDream and announced the main event of Collision would be Private Party vs. Top Flight vs. House of Black.

3. Willow Nightingale beat Trish Adora. This was a decent women’s match, but nothing special. I really like Willow and she got a good crowd reaction. Willow won by pin.

***Unfortunately, four drunk guys sat in the seats next to us and started acting obnoxious. Two of them were especially bad, while the other two were there for a good time. Two of them were yelling profanity at the wrestlers (fortunately, I don’t think they heard them). It was bad enough to upset a lot of the people around us. Those guys kind of soured the next half hour of the show for me.

I believe Mariah May had been sitting in the front row during the match. After the match, Willow and Mariah had a brawl. The drunk guys ruined my ability to give full attention to this angle.

An interview with Wheeler Yuta was shown on the big screen. Pac interrupted and eventually Yuta and Claudio had a face to face.

4. Wheeler Yuta beat Beef. This was a fun but quick match. Beef got a great reaction and he did several spots reminiscent of Dusty Rhodes. The crowd was more into Beef than Yuta, but we couldn’t will him to victory. Wheeler won by submission.

There was a quick Hook interview on the big screen.

5. Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly beat “Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. This match was completely ruined for me by the drunk guys. I thought they were going to fight a dad in the row in front of me so I spent most of this match trying to keep that from happening.

The match was okay, and eventually all of The Conglomeration and Premier Athletes got involved. This was my least favorite match of the night, but it was probably more to do with the drunk guys than what happened in the ring.

A Mercedes Mone interview aired on the big screen.

***At this point the dad gets security to kick out the drunk guys who was causing the most drama.

6. Hologram defeated Nick Wayne, Action Andretti, and Komander in a four-way. This was a very fun match that was partially ruined while security was removing one of the drunk guys, the worst offender. Most of the crowd was really into this and it got the “this is awesome” chants. It was a crazy four-way with a lot going on. I got to enjoy the second half of the match. Hologram won by pin on Andretti.

7. Kris Statlander beat Zoey Lynn. This was a total squash match that lasted less than two minutes before Statlander won by pinfall.

After the match, AEW Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone came down the ramp with Kamille and cut a promo. Eventually, Kamille got in the ring to brawl with Statlander. Kamille got the best of her.

***Unfortunately, at this point the drunk guy that got removed came back and rejoined his friends. I’m not sure if he was allowed to return or just slipped past security. He wasn’t as bad as he had been, but his presence was a distraction for the main event.

8. Private Party beat Top Flight and House of Black in a three-way trios match to earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at WrestleDream. This was a decent enough match but not my favorite. Some good spots and all three teams had good showings. Eventually, Action Andretti came out and caused a distraction with House of Black that kept them out of the ring. Private Party win with a pin on Top Flight.