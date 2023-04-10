AEW Rampage rating leading into Battle of the Belts VI

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 503,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 340,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Rampage finished sixth in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.10 rating in the same demo. Check the main page for the Battle of the Belts VI numbers, along with the combined numbers from Rampage and Battle of the Belts VI. The April 8, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic.