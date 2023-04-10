AEW Battle of the Belts VI rating and viewership, plus combined numbers with Rampage

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Battle of the Belts VI delivered 415,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 409,000 viewership count from AEW Battle of the Belts V on January 6. The quarterly special finished sixth in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, compared to BOTB V’s 0.11 rating.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s live special followed the one-hour live AEW Rampage. The two shows combined produced an average of 459,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating compared to the 480,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating delivered by the combined Rampage and Battle of the Belts V back in January.