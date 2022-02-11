2/11 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the AEW Tag Titles, The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Robyn Renegade in a non-title match, Hook vs. Blake Li, Bryan Danielson’s promo

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 27)

Taped February 9, 2022 in Atlantic City, New Jersey at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Aired February 11, 2022 on TNT

Excalibur checked in and introduced the commentary team of him, Taz, Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho. The two teams were in the ring to begin the show.

1. The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice. Trent and Nick started the match, but the action spilled outside. Before long, Matt tagged in, but Rocky and Trent worked him over. Romero went for a cover, but Nick Jackson broke it up. The four then fought and it ended with a double knee-strike to Nick, who rolled outside the ring. The Bucks tried to walk out of the match.

Romero and Trent chased them and ran into a double super-kick at the top of the ramp. Romero rolled in to break the count and Matt wasn’t happy. The Bucks worked over Romero with a series of double-team moves. Matt tagged in and the Bucks threw Romero outside. Nick landed a springboard moonsault. Orange Cassidy crawled under the ring and appeared to give a thumbs up, but it was Danhousen. Back in the ring, Romero hit a neck-breaker for a two-count. A PIP then began [c].

Back from the break, Matt Jackson made fun of Romero and Trent and ultimately landed a fake hot tag. Nick tagged in and the two hugged in the middle of the ring, mocking Best Friends. Romero popped up and hit a double clothesline. Trent got the hot tag and sent Matt for a ride before hitting a tornado DDT on Nick. Trent hit a half-and-half on Nick on the outside. Roppongi hit a Doomsday Device on Matt on the outside.

In the ring, Romero tagged in and got a two-count before Trent tagged in and pounded on Nick Jackson. The two traded German Suplexes. Things broke down and Trent and Rocky hit a double German Suplex. The Bucks hit double super-kicks, but Rocky and Trent hit clotheslines. Eventually Rocky and Matt traded blows in the center of the ring. Rocky rolled up Matt for a close two-count. Trent ran in and hit an avalanche German Suplex and his Strong Zero for a close near-fall.

Roppongi went for another Doomsday, but Matt landed on his feet. The Bucks hit a Metlzer Driver, but Trent broke it up for a hell of a near-fall. The Bucks then landed the BTE Trigger on Romero and that was finally enough to get the win.

The Young Bucks defeated Roppongi Vice via pinfall in 13:21.

After the match, Brandon Cutler tried to spray Orange Cassidy, but Cassidy hit the Orange Punch. The Bucks then landed a double super-kick on Cassidy. Out of nowhere, Jay White showed up and gave Trent the Bladerunner. A Bryan Danielson interview is next.

McGuire’s Musings: That was very, very, very good. You knew it would be, but this actually exceeded expectations. I come away from this actually wanting to see Roppongi be more of a mainstay in this tag-team division. It felt obvious that the Bucks would go over, but those near-falls toward the end were a lot of fun. Jay White showing up after all of it was surprising, if only because I still wasn’t quite sure what White would be doing in AEW after Wednesday. But that feels a bit more clear now. Either way, this was really good, and even though it was spot-heavy, it worked. It’s worth going out of your way to see.

Back from break, Ricky Starks announced that Powerhouse Hobbs is going to face Dante Martin next week for a spot in the ladder match. We cut to the Danielson interview. Danielson talked about Jon Moxley, saying Moxley just wants to fight. Danielson said he wants a long-term relationship with Moxley and what he got with CM Punk on Wednesday was a one-night stand. Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty showed up. Danielson said Moriarty needs to learn violence. Moriarty stepped up and Danielson challenged Moriarty to match on Dynamite.

2. AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Robyn Renegade in a non-title match. The two locked up while the crowd chanted “DMD.” Renegade worked a head-lock, but Baker tripped her up and took control. Baker landed a suplex for a two-count and Baker went for a ground-and-pound. Renegade fired up and hit some punches and chops, but Baker moved when Renegade went for a splash. A PIP then broke out [c].