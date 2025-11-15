WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: The latest card for the Thanksgiving weekend event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held Saturday, November 29, in San Diego, California, at Petco Park.

-CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and one TBA vs. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and one TBA in a WarGames match

-Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, and two TBA vs. Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and one TBA in a WarGames match

-Intercontinental Champion John Cena wrestles the penultimate match of his career

Powell’s POV: Charlotte Flair dropped out of the babyface women’s team due to her storyline issues with Ripley. My live review of Survivor Series will be available as the show streams at 6CT/7ET on ESPN Unlimited (or Netflix internationally). Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).