3/13 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes vs LA Knight, Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match, Elias vs. Bronson Reed, Edge calling out Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar and Omos meeting face-to-face

WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,555)

Live from Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion

Aired March 13, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Kevin Patrick welcomed viewers to Raw and was joined on commentary by Corey Graves. Edge made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Mike Rome. Once Edge was in the ring, the broadcast team ran through the previously advertised matches and announced that Rey Mysterio would appear.

The crowd cheered loudly for Edge, who told them it never gets old and that’s why he does this. Edge said everyone knew why he was there. “Finn Balor, get out here right now so we can finally be done with this,” Edge said.

“Judgment Day” Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest walked onto the stage. Balor told Edge to spit it out. Edge said he didn’t come to say anything, he came to end it. Edge assumed Balor would hide on the stage. Edge also be attacked by “Lurch, Pugsley, and Wednesday” if he went to the stage.

Edge told Balor that if he wanted their match to be at WrestleMania, then he would get it. Balor mocked Edge and spoke about the beating he gave him at Extreme Rules. Edge cut him off and said he wasted his comeback fighting them and playing to a bunch of TV screens in the ThunderDome. Edge said he didn’t have time.

Edge conceded they made Judgment Day better, but called them an Emo Delight. Edge said they’ve left him lying every other week and even made him say “I Quit” and still hit Beth Phoenix with a Conchairto. Edge said they’ve made his life miserable and the only way it can end is Edge vs. Balor inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania. A “yes” chant broke out.

Balor said he’s been to hell and he was spit out “because hell couldn’t handle my demon.” Balor said he’d see Edge at WrestleMania. “But until then…” Balor said while motioning for the others to go to the ring. Ripley, Dom, and Priest headed to the ring and attacked Edge.

Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Dexter Lumis ran to the ring to help Edge and then the show cut to an abrupt commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The Edge and Balor feud has felt pretty cold, so I like the idea of making it a Hell in a Cell match. The feud has gone on long enough that the the gimmick feels justifiable, and it does create the feeling that this will truly be the end of their feud.

1. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio (w/Rhea Ripley) vs. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis (w/Candice LeRae). The match was joined in progress. A graphic listed Austin Theory vs. Angelo Dawkins for later in the show. Lumis threw a nice dropkick that sent Priest to ringside. Priest rushed back in and was taken down with a drop toe hold.

Gargano tagged in and ate a forearm strike from Priest, who followed up with Snake Eyes. Dom tagged in and worked over Gargano with punches. Gargano rallied with a nice head-scissors takedown. Both heels ended up at ringside and then Gargano performed a senton dive onto them. [C]