WWE Smackdown preview: The Last Time Is Now tournament opening round concludes on Friday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Bronson Reed in a The Last Time Is Now tournament opening round match

-Penta vs. Finn Balor in a The Last Time Is Now tournament opening round match

-Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green’s championship celebration (with pyro!)

-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. “DIY” Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena. WWE will also tape the Black Friday edition of Smackdown, and we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. WWE is advertising Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo vs. Sami Zayn, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Rey Fenix, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Survivor Series elimination match for the Black Friday taping.

Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).