AEW Collision rating: Did the increased numbers for Blood & Guts carry over to Collision?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 219,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Lousy numbers coming out of Blood & Guts. The previous week’s Collision averaged 289,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. One year earlier, the November 16, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 356,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.