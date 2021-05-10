AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight.

-Britt Baker vs. Raychell Rose.

-Dean Alexander and Dillon McQueen vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen.

-Jade Cargill vs. Reka Tahaka.

-“Jurassic Express” Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle.

-Isiah Kassidy vs. Alex Reynolds.

-Vary Morales vs. Chuck Taylor.

-Madi Wrenkowski vs. Tay Conti.

-Manny Smith vs. Matt Sydal.

-Eddie Kingston vs. VSK.

-Fuego Del Sol and Baron Black vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Dani Jordyn.

Powell’s POV: There will also a Paul Wight hosted showcase featuring Danny Limelight. Tony Schiavone and Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.