AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight.
-Britt Baker vs. Raychell Rose.
-Dean Alexander and Dillon McQueen vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen.
-Jade Cargill vs. Reka Tahaka.
-“Jurassic Express” Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico.
-Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle.
-Isiah Kassidy vs. Alex Reynolds.
-Vary Morales vs. Chuck Taylor.
-Madi Wrenkowski vs. Tay Conti.
-Manny Smith vs. Matt Sydal.
-Eddie Kingston vs. VSK.
-Fuego Del Sol and Baron Black vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.
-Leyla Hirsch vs. Dani Jordyn.
Powell’s POV: There will also a Paul Wight hosted showcase featuring Danny Limelight. Tony Schiavone and Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.
Be the first to comment