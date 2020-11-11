11/11 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Bunkhouse Match, MJF and Warlow initiated into the Inner Circle faction, Full Gear fallout

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 59)

Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired live on November 11, 2020 on TNT

A new video opened the show. JR, Excalibur and Tony Shiavone opened the show on commentary and spoke about Veteran’s Day. Team Taz made their entrance and Taz made an introduction of FTW Champion Brian Cage and said that he would be wrestling right now. Darby Allin was in the audience, and Taz reminded him that the last time they got a hold of him they splatted him across the hood of his car, so if he knew what was good for him he should stay in his chair. He then told him to contact his buddy Cody, and tell him he can come get an ass whooping again too.

Taz said Cage was about to wrestle someone who was respected in locker rooms all around the world, unlike Darby Allin. He said while Darby has a win over Cody, Cage’s opponent Matt Sydal has a win over Chris Jericho. We then got official ring introductions for Cage, and Sydal made his ring entrance. Taz joined on commentary.

1. Matt Sydal vs. Brian Cage: Cage slapped and threw Sydal around early. He landed an over the head throw and a backbreaker. He then landed a lariat and some clubbing blows. Cage picked up Sydal for some bicep curls and then threw Sydal over his head. Sydal got no offense other than brief hope spots, but managed to flip out of a suplex attempt. Sydal went for a rana, but Cage stuffed it. Cage went for a rana himself, and got powerbombed for his trouble. Cage rolled to the floor to recover, but Sydal jumped on him with a meteora onto the ramp.

Sydal went up top, but Cage recovered and picked up Sydal for a powerbomb. Sydal reversed out and landed a series of kicks and a neckbreaker for a near fall. He then landed a standing moonsault for another two count. Sydal landed a series of kicks, and avoided a pumphandle slam. Cage managed to land a lariat. He then picked up Sydal for a Drillclaw, but Sydal reversed into a head scissors into a near fall.

Sydal went to the top and dove at Cage, but he was caught and pulled into a Drillclaw for the win.

Brian Cage defeated Matt Sydal at 9:33

After the match, Ricky Starks got on the microphone and said that was incredible. Starks then mentioned both of them were now ranked, they wanted to make things happen. He said anybody who gets in their way would be put into the grave, because the Team Taz Revolution will be televised. Penta vs. Fenix, Spears vs. Sky, Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet, MJF’s induction into the inner circle, Butcher and Blade vs. Natural Nightmares in a Bunkhouse Brawl, and Cody were all plugged for later. Cody is actually up next…[c]

My Take: A solid opener, if a little too predictable based on how much promo time was dedicated to Team Taz. Sydal looked impressive, and Cage works well with smaller guys. Darby didn’t react at all to their statements while the cameras were on him, so it seems all his character development will take place in his vignettes.

Cody Rhodes made his entrance, and got a mixture of cheers and boos when he got to the ring. He congratulated Darby Allin first thing, and said he wanted to do it in person after he already had done it on social media. He then said he will not be seeking a rematch at this time. Cody then threw out another loss on his record that he wanted to vindicate, and that was MJF. Suddenly, a woman walked up from behind Cody and he asked if he could help her. She grabbed his tie and said “Can you?”

She then said he was a liar, and introduced herself as Jade Cargill. She said she was the total package, and had been studying her competition as well as Cody Rhodes. She said he once called himself a giant killer, and asked him what he knew about Giants, because there was nothing Giant about him. Jade then said she knew a giant, and statements like his create an echo loud enough to wake him. So the next time he decided to think out loud, he better keep that shit to himself, because she is nothing to be played with.

She then left the ring, and said congratulations to him on his name, but it’s too bad he wasn’t man enough to go by one name. She then named the man that she knows as Shaq. Brandi came running out and told Jade she was running her mouth on her stage about her man, and called her all manner of bitches and heffas. She said Jade can take her ass off her stage, and not come back until she sent for her. She also said that she would never speak about her husband that way again, and called her ratchet. They were eventually separated by Jerry Lynn.

After that cleared out, Brian Cage came back to the ring and powerbombed Cody Rhodes. Starks walked back down to jump in, but Will Hobbes and Darby Allin cleared them out. The Bunkhouse Match is next…[c]

My Take: A wild segment with Brandi suddenly becoming a very different character. Shaq coming into AEW to have a feud with Cody would be something. Here’s hoping they don’t expect him to come in to work a straight match. I have to assume Cody will finish up with Team Taz before they get to that at the next PPV.

We saw a Hangman Page and Kenny Omega video package. We then got a Jon Moxley promo, and he spoke about how he initially didn’t want the responsibility of being the AEW Champion, but he grew up in the business and realized that the title represented everybody that felt disenfranchised. He spoke about Kenny Omega being one of the best wrestlers ever, and that he had already beaten him one, but beating him twice would take a special kind of wrestler. He said he is that wrestler, and the best in the world right now, and said he would never quit. He said Kenny Omega might be the guy to put his lights out, but good luck.

Butcher and Blade made their entrance with Allie. The Natural Nightmares made their way out and started brawling immediately.

2. Natural Nightmares (QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes) vs. Butcher and The Blade in a Bunkhouse Match: Things spilled around the ring immediately. QT Marshall got whipped by his own belt. Dustin Rhodes dropped Butcher in a chair on the outside with a facebuster. Blade then grabbed a guitar and smashed it over QT’s head. Dustin Rhodes and Blade ended up back in the ring. Dustin had a bullrope and set up Blade in the corner for Shattered Dreams. The Butcher recovered and broke it up by using a chair on Dustin’s chest and back.

Allie helped Butcher handcuff Dustin in the corner, and QT came up bleeding from the guitar shot. Butcher and Blade then isolated QT in the ring…[c]

Chaos reigned as Dustin escaped his handcuffs. Butcher swatted a ladder out of Dustin’s hands with a chair. All the action spilled outside, and Butcher and Dustin ended up in an equipment area near the ring. QT Marshall used a fire extinguisher on Butcher, and Dustin bulldogged him onto a nearby crash pad that was covered in thin plywood. QT and The Blade were both bleeding, and brawling in the ring. QT hit him with a trash can lid and grabbed a ladder. He set it up near the corner, but The Butcher knocked him down with a chair.

The blade was absolutely covered in blood. Butcher and Blade landed full death on Dustin Rhodes through some chairs that Allie provided. QT broke it up with a trash can shot to Butcher. After a series of near misses, The Bunny was put through a table after she was bumped off the apron by The Blade. Dustin then hit The Blade with a cowbell, and QT landed a Diamond Cutter for the win.

The Natural Nightmares defeated Butcher and Blade at 12:52

After the match, we got a video recap of the Elite Deletion and Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara’s feud. Matt thankfully declared the end of the feud, but said Sammy had earned his respect and told him he’d be a bigger star despite losing the rivalry. MJF’s induction is next…[c]

My Take: That was an absolute bloodbath. I don’t know if the feud had really earned it, but it was an entertaining watch in the same way that you can’t turn away from a car crash. The Matt Hardy video package felt like it lacked subtlety. Like something you’d hear a wrestler say during a podcast interview or something.