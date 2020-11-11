11/11 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Championship Wednesday with Johnny Gargano defending the NXT North American Title, Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango for the NXT Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)

Aired November 11, 2020 on USA Network

A Veterans Day tribute video aired right after the WWE signature graphic…

Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Johnny Gargano opened the show with a spinning wheel in the ring. Gargano also had a new T-shirt that had him and Candice LeRae modeled after classic black and white Mickey Mouse. Gargano ranted about his new love for the wheel which led to him getting the North American title.

Gargano pointed out that “where there’s a ‘wheel’ there’s a way” and that the name that the wheel lands on will get a match against him for the North American title. Gargano spun the wheel and it was rigged to land on Leon Ruff. Wade Barrett sarcastically gave Gargano praise for being lucky…

1. Johnny Gargano vs. Leon Ruff for the NXT North American Championship. Ruff tripped himself up early on. Gargano then pummeled the tiny Leon Ruff. Gargano gave Ruff a Military Press slam. Ruff rallied back and gave Gargano a leaping lariat. Gargano then tossed Ruff off the apron leading to Ruff falling nastily on his leg against the steel step. Gargano then tossed Ruff into the chain link fence. Damian Priest was on the other side of the fence. Priest glared at Gargano. Gargano mocked Priest’s deep voice, causing Priest to walk around the plexiglass and spook Gargano.

Gargano ran in the ring and ate a two count rollup from Ruff. Gargano lawn darted Ruff into the second buckle. Gargano ended up distracted by Priest. This led to Ruff rolling up Gargano with a crucifix driver for the pinfall win.

Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano via pinfall in 3:34 to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Everyone was shocked as the underdog Ruff won the title. Priest and Ruff posed on the top of the ramp. Ruff was so skinny, that the belt slid to his feet when he put it on…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Welp, that was sure surprising! I’m not even going to complain because it was something different and caught me off guard. I was actually ready to type up that I wouldn’t mind seeing Ruff get this title two years from now after eating years and years of losses as the king of the undercard. I think this title win was more about building Gargano’s frustration than making Ruff, but let’s see how they move forward. Congrats to Leon Ruff too, who’s been the mainstay enhancement wrestler for Raw, Smackdown, and NXT for most of 2020.

McKenzie Mitchell and Damian Priest congratulated Leon Ruff in the performance center gym. Ruff couldn’t believe he just won. Priest warned Ruff that Gargano is pissed and will kick his ass in a bit, so Priest gave Ruff Priest’s car keys to run away. Ruff bolted out once Gargano entered the PC gym. Gargano demanded that Regal reverse the decision. Priest mocked Gargano for making the match. Priest told Gargano “go watch Wheel of Fortune!”…

Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza were already in the ring. They aired a clip of Jake Atlas showing up to the PC and attacking Joaquin Wilde with a bat. The commentators noted that this led to this match…

2. Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Escobar dominated Atlas early on with Muay Thai clinch strikes. Escobar locked Atlas in a Leg Scissors half nelson. Atlas went for a huracanrana, but was slammed to the mat by Escobar. Escobar worked on Atlas in the corner with Muay Thai roundhouse kicks. Atlas rallied back with his ugly but effective punches. Atlas got Escobar to his knee with a forearm haymaker. Mendoza tried to nail Atlas in the gut with a pipe, but Atlas jumpped it and kicked down both Mendoza and Wilde.

Atlas hit a flying slingshot blockbuster. Escobar rolled to ringside to head into commercial.[c]

The referee ejected Mendoza and Wilde. Escobar worked on Atlas with methodical strikes. Escobar hit Atlas in the corner with a leaping Frankensteiner. Escobar then hit Atlas with a Frog Splash, leading to a two count. Atlas fired up and hit Escobar with a dropkick and German Suplex. Atlas hit Escobar with a high kick leading to a two count. After some mounted punches, Atlas dragged Escobar to his feet and worked on Escobar with shortarm punches. Atlas went for Old School, but Escobar shoved Atlas to the announce table.

Escobar tossed Atlas into the steel steps. Atlas beat the ten count and yanked Escobar’s head on the top rope. Atlas then botched a suicide dive, tripping off the second rope. Atlas got a nearfall after a few rollups. Atlas got a two count off a standing moonsault. Atlas went for a Rainbow DDT, but Escobar blocked it and hit Atlas with the underhook driver into the knee for the victory.

Santos Escobar defeated Jake Atlas via pinfall in 11:43 of on-air time to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Dexter Lumis was doing a cariature of Cameron Grimes and the “Zombie Referee” backstage. They shen showed Raquel Gonzalez heading to the ring…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A match that helped both men look good (aside from the few botched moves by Atlas). Ultimately, this was clean once Mendoza and Wilde were cleared from the arena. Having Escobar win clean in the end makes him a bigger deal than your everyday chicken heel. Hopefully we see Escobar in a 15+ minute match someday because this guy is one of the best “technical” wrestlers in the world and NXT viewers haven’t seen that high technique yet.

A Shotzi Blackheart interview promo aired. Blackheart talked about the tank meaning a lot to her. She said it meant family because it represents her family members who are in the military. Shotzi ended the promo by saying she’s going to kick Candice’s ass…

Raquel Gonzalez made her entrance first. Xia Li’s entrance theme played, but Boa came out instead. Boa apologized to Gonzalez and said Xia couldn’t be here tonight. Gonzalez gave Boa a big boot when Boa walked out of the ring. Gonzalez then tossed Boa into the plexiglass. Gonzalez manhandled Boa at ringside. Gonzalez hit Boa with a delayed chokeslam. Gonzalez said that everyone better get her name out of their mouth. Gonzalez left and Boa was rolling in pain in the ring.

The lights then turned off as some dragon graphics floated around the video walls. Some older Asian man walked up to boa to hand him a letter written in chinese characters. The man painted something on Boa’s hand and walked away. Boa then overacted as he looked at the character written on his hand…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Well? That was weird? I’m not sure where this is going, but so far it looks cheesy as hell, not in a good way. I’m part Chinese myself and grew up partially in chinese culture and aside from the dragon this stuff if flying over my head. As for the Gonzalez segment, it takes a certain woman to make a woman on man beatdown look believable, and Gonzalez is that woman. She looked badass and it looks like they are making her NXT’s Chyna. Poor Boa though.