NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s “Championship Wednesday” edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Johnny Gargano vs. a mystery challenger for the NXT North American Championship

-Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango for the NXT Tag Titles

-Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Xia Li

-Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review of NXT tonight at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available for Dot Net Members on Thursdays.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...