MLW Fusion preview: Two title matches set, third champion in action

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Wednesday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. for the MLW World Championship.

-Myron Reed vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

-MLW Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone in action.

Powell’s POV: MLW announced today that Hammerstone will be in action, but they did not list his opponent. MLW Fusion returns Wednesday on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturdays at 9CT/10ET.



