12/3 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Ikemen Jiro and Kushida, Ivy Nile vs. Erica Yan, and Draco Anthony vs. Boa

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 260)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed December 3, 2021 on Peacock/WWE Network

The show started with Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness on commentary and Diamond Mine making their entrance accompanying Ivy Nile.

1. Ivy Nile vs. Erica Yan. The match started with Nile immediately hitting a judo toss and getting a headlock takeover. Yan reversed for a second, but Nile stayed in control, not giving up a headlock and keeping Yan guessing. Yan performed a snapmare to reverse but couldn’t maintain control as Nile kipped up and took Yan down before following up with a pair of suplexes. Nile then laid some hammer fists into Yan and locking in a double arm submission with a knee in the back.

Yan was able to get to her feet and trip Nile, trying for a pair of roll ups. Yan then went for a third roll up and transitioned into a leg hook Flatliner, but only got a two count. Yan then tried to whip Nile into the corner, but Nile countered and was able to catch Yan in a Dragon Sleeper, getting the pinfall victory…

Ivy Nile defeated Erica Yan.

Anish’s Thoughts: This was a good solid squash match for Nile, making her look unfazeable and just a dominant force. I also liked that even as she was getting beat up, Yan continued to smile and try and land some offense. It didn’t work out for her during the match but it got her character over at least so both wrestlers got a little bit of a rub.

After the match we saw a promo by Draco Anthony who would be wrestling on the show later. We also saw a recap of NXT 2.0 and the confrontation between Solo Sikoa and Boa…

2. Draco Anthony vs. Boa. The two locked up with Anthony taking control first, getting a headlock and keeping control on Boa for a minute or so. Boa reversed but Anthony whipped him off and tripped him before retaking the headlock. Anthony was then caught with a back suplex, allowing Boa to land some strikes and shove Anthony into the corner for some strikes. Boa then landed some rough knees and whipped Anthony across the ring for some more knees before hitting a front facelock suplex for a two count.

Boa used a trap squeeze submission but Anthony muscled out and countered with a pair of dropkicks and a swinging neckbreaker. Anthony then tried for a suplex but Boa countered and forced Anthony to try for a running maneuver. Anthony however ran right into the clutches of Boa who caught him with the throat nerve squeeze and put him out…

Boa defeated Draco Anthony.

Anish’s Thoughts: I thought this was a little strange that Anthony got a character vignette before the match only for him to get squashed by Boa, which was clearly a set up match for Boa to take on Solo Sikoa in the future. I also thought that the match itself was strangely structured as the only real offense that Anthony got in was a dropkick and a headlock. This seemed odd in comparison to his promo in which he said that he was going to bring something different to 205 Live.

Before the main event, Malcolm Bivens and the Creed Brothers came out and said that they are a real tag team and that unlike them who are disciplined and win championships, they will not lose to the likes of Jacket Time…

3. Julis Creed and Brutus Creed (w/Malcolm Bivens) vs. “Jacket Time” KUSHIDA and Ikemen Jiro. The two to start the match were Jiro and Julius Creed who immediately took Jiro down and tagged in his brother. Brutus used a headlock and brought Jiro to his knees before ramming him with a shoulder block. Brutus tried to continue grappling but Jiro hit some quick, jacket assisted strikes allowing KUSHIDA to tag in. The Creeds took control quickly again however with KUSHIDA getting single legged and subsequently ragdolled by the brothers for a few tags.

They tried a tandem whip attack on KUSHIDA but KUSHIDA hit a handspring strike on both brothers, allowing Jiro to assist him in striking the brothers to the floor and hitting a tandem dive. Jiro followed them outside and rolled Julius into the ring but was jumped by Brutus as he was getting back into the ring. The brothers then tagged in and out, slamming Jiro multiple times and isolating him, at one point rolling him between themselves like Play-Doh and hitting a gutwrench suplex.

The brothers rolled Jiro between them again and Brutus used an inverted Bearhug suplex and powerbombed Jiro for a two count. Julius tried to hit Jiro with a German, but Jiro hit some elbows and shook his way out. Jiro then rolled through on Julius and tagged in KUSHIDA who rushed the brothers with a series of high flying strikes. Jiro made the blind tag to KUSHIDA and hit a top rope dropkick on Julius, being thwarted in the pin by Brutus.

The Creed brothers used this foiled pin to catch KUSHIDA running in and toss him out of the ring before isolating Jiro for the end. The brothers hit a standing Falcon Driver followed by a suplex and moonsault combo for the pinfall victory…

The Creed Brothers defeated Jacket Time.

Anish’s Thoughts: Every week that brings us more Diamond Mine also brings us a more entertaining 205 Live. I love the way Bivens and company take over this show. If this becomes Diamond Mine Live I would have no problem with it. Great job by Jacket Time as well. They continue to be entertaining and while it is just one of those strange WWE oddities to see the Six Time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion having a tag team match on WWE’s least cared about show, I have to give him credit for still putting on a great show and making the Creeds and Jiro all look like a million bucks.

Jiro looked great as well and while the first two squashes were fair to midland, this main event was really fun and the dynamic between Diamond Mine and everyone is really fun. My Christmas wish is for 205 Live to have a direction, and one direction I would certainly be happy with is making that direction, Diamond headed.