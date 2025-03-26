WWE LFG, WWE Rivals, and WWE’s Greatest Moments ratings on A&E

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE LFG “Stepping into the Spotlight” episode averaged 156,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating.

-WWE Rivals on Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat averaged 160,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments on Mr. T and celebrities of the ’80s averaged 115,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating.

Powell’s POV: The ratings for all three shows were reported by ProgrammingInsider.com. For comparison sake, the previous LFG averaged 180,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating, the previous WWE Rivals averaged 180,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating, and the previous WWE’s Greatest Moments averaged 133,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating.