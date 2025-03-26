NXT TV rating for Stephanie Vaquer’s two title matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 741,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 676,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: A nice viewership increase for Stephanie Vaquer’s title matches that bookended the episode. NXT finished with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.15 rating. One year earlier, the March 26, 2024 edition of NXT delivered 601,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating on USA Network.