AEW Dynamite preview: Grand Slam Mexico

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mike Bailey for the AEW International Championship

-AEW Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, and Alex Windsor vs. Mercedes Moné and AEW Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross

-Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis with no one allowed at ringside

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Mexico City, Mexico, at Arena Mexico. The show is listed as running 2.5 hours. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).