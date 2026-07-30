AEW Collision and TNA Impact coverage, ROH on HonorClub note, grades for Raw, Smackdown, and last week’s Impact, Marko Stunt

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Collision will be live from Detroit, Michigan, at the Masonic Temple. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Redemption pay-per-view. Don Murphy is off, so join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TNA Thursday Night Impact will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Liacourus Center. The show features Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy for the TNA World Championship. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-With AEW Collision airing tonight, the Ring of Honor show will not stream tonight. The ROH show will stream Friday night on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET. It will feature Lee Moriarty vs. Angelico for the ROH Pure Championship.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade during my audio review. On the bright side, I am encouraged by what seems to be a bit of a youth movement with Ricky Sosa and KC Navarro being prominently featured, and I’m optimistic that the Knockouts TV Title tournament will elevate a wrestler or two.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with a B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 25 percent of the vote. C finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 34 percent of the vote. F finished second with 27 percent of the vote. C was a close third with 25 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Marko Stunt (Noah Nelms) is 29.