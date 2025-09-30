WWE Crown Jewel lineup: The card for the next premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held on Saturday, October 11, in Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena.

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the men’s Crown Jewel Championship

-WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for the women’s Crown Jewel Championship

-John Cena vs. AJ Styles

-Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane

Powell’s POV: Crown Jewel is normally held in Saudi Arabia, but the Saudis are only hosting one event rather than the usual two this year due to hosting the Royal Rumble in January. Roman Reigns is on the event poster, so I assume he will be added to the card, especially since he returned last night on Raw. Join me for my live review a week from Saturday with the start of the main card as it streams bright and early on ESPN Unlimited (or Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. I will be flying solo with an exclusive same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).