Wrestling Open RI “Episode 26” results (9/29): Vetter’s review of Shooter Boys vs. Miracle Generation in a best-of-three-falls match for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles, Ichiban vs. Rain Conway

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 26”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

September 29, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Massachusetts, while adding these Monday events. The venue is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett, referee Scott Robinson, and “Handyman” Jake Gray provided commentary over the course of the show. The crowd was maybe 100-125.

1. Brando Lee vs. Sean “Vegan” Keegan in a spotlight match. Keegan is a bit taller and thicker, but Lee is on a roll here. Ref Robinson and Jake Gray provided commentary on this one. Lee missed a split-legged moonsault, and Keegan hit a German Suplex. Keegan took control. They traded chops, and Lee hit a rolling Death Valley Driver, then a top-rope doublestomp for the pin.

Brando Lee defeated Sean “Vegan” Keegan at 4:50.

* As the main show opened, Ray Jaz was seated on a chair in the ring. He vented that he has never lost to Marcus Mathers, and he listed off his reasons (excuses?) for the results of past matches. Crockett took over on commentary here. TJ Crawford came to the ring and told Jaz, “No one cares,” and the crowd chanted that. (Is that a Britt Baker reference?) We have an impromptu bonus match!

2. Ray Jaz vs. TJ Crawford. Jaz charged at him at the bell and we’re underway. TJ hit a roundhouse kick to the chest. Jaz shoved him head-first into the turnbuckles, and he targeted TJ’s left arm. Jaz hit a hammerlock bodyslam at 1:30. Jaz stayed focused on the arm. They rolled to the floor, where he dropped TJ back-first on the ring apron at 5:30. TJ rolled back in at the nine-count, and Jaz argued with ref Gina. It allowed TJ to nail the Silver Bullet (spinning skull kick) for the pin. Jaz dominated, but his arguments with a ref cost him another win.

TJ Crawford defeated Ray Jaz at 6:23.

* Footage aired of the Ryan Clancy-Bear Bronson argument.

* Shannon LeVangie was interviewed at ringside by Rich Palladino. Kylie Alexa is sick and isn’t there, so Shannon is disappointed her match is off. Shannon said Kylie can’t avoid her forever. She will be back next week to have Liviyah’s back in her match against Davienne.

* Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams came to the ring. Oxx was again wearing the full-body outfit that looks like Tron’s leftover attire; no, I’m not a fan of this look. BRG got on the mic, but the crowd chanted “The worst!” at him.

3. Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams vs. “Star Struck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas. BRG and Channing opened. Star Struck worked over BRG’s left arm. Oxx tagged in at 1:30 and hit a double shoulder tackle that knocked SS down like bowling pins. BRG provided a distraction, and Oxx hit a double clothesline. BRG hit a flying double axe handle on Greene and kept him grounded. While on the apron, Oxx hit a clothesline at 4:00. However, he missed a Vader Bomb.

Channing finally got a hot tag at 6:30, and he hit a back-body drop on Brett. He hit a release Northern Lights Suplex on BRG, then a top-rope elbow drop to the sternum for a nearfall. Suddenly, all four were fighting in the ring. Channing launched off Greene’s back and hit a European Uppercut on Oxx, and Oxx fell backwards and got his arms caught in the top and middle ropes! It allowed Channing to hit a piledriver on BRG for the pin; with Oxx’s arms tied, he couldn’t break up the pin.

Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene defeated Oxx Adams and Brett Ryan Gosselin at 8:30.

* The Eliminator Cup (tag team tournament) returns Oct. 13.

* Footage aired of “MINT” Jose Zamora and Nick Battee beating up their leader, Gal. Back in the building, Jose and Nick came to the ring, wearing black clothes and sunglasses, and we had somber funeral music. Crockett was incredulous that we were having a funeral for MINT. (I admittedly feel like that heel turn was really rushed, but I’m trying to keep an open mind.) Battee got on the mic and said that the group “is no longer.” They opened a bag and pulled out some ring gear and a big protein powder container. Battee held up the mint green megaphone, and the crowd chanted, “Burn it!” Handyman Jake Gray came to the ring; he has tape over his nose, so he may have broken it. Gray called them “dorks” and “clowns.” We have another impromptu match!

4. “Handyman” Jake Gray vs. Nick Battee (w/Jose Zamora). The bell rang, but Nick paused to get some wrist tape. Again, he’s dressed for a funeral, including nice shoes, not wrestling boots. Battee again paused to stretch. Gray hit a shotgun dropkick at 1:30. They fought to the floor, where Battee took control. In the ring, Battee hit a suplex, and he started unbuttoning his black shirt as he choked Jake in the ropes. They traded rollups. Gray hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 5:00. Battee hit a flapjack and an axe kick to the back of the neck for the pin.

Nick Battee defeated Jake Gray at 5:42.

5. Rain Conway vs. Ichiban. Conway has a significant height and weight advantage over the popular, masked Ichiban. An intense lockup to open, and Rain knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Ichiban hit a dropkick and his “One!” punches in the corner as the crowd counted along. Ichiban hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 1:30. Conway hit a back suplex for a nearfall, and he took control. Ichiban hit a top-rope flying axe handle and a stunner at 5:00, and he was fired up. He hit a top-rope missile dropkick. Ichiban nailed the leaping Flatliner for the pin. Decent.

Ichiban defeated Rain Conway at 5:36.

* Video aired of Bryce Donovan standing outside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He told the camera that people actually thought he was leaving Wrestling Open. He called himself “The showrunner,” and he’s not going anywhere. Well done.

6. DJ Powers vs. Love, Doug. No Georgio Lawrence again, and no sign of any Big Business members, either. They opened in a knuckle lock, as Crockett talked about how DJ is “slippery and oily.” Doug threw his rose petals on Powers for a distraction. Doug grabbed DJ’s hand as if going for a proposal. He again threw rose petals. DJ finally hit a superkick at 3:00 and got a “you still suck!” chant. They fought to the floor, but DJ accidentally chopped the ring post! In the ring, Powers hit a clothesline and was in charge. Doug hit a falling punch. Doug hit a slingshot crossbody block, then a springboard bulldog for a nearfall at 6:00. Powers hit a Claymore Kick, then a frogsplash for the clean pin. “That’s a strong win for DJ Powers,” Crockett said.

DJ Powers defeated Love, Doug at 6:58.

* Footage aired to build up the main event.

7. “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio vs. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King in a best-of-three-falls match for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. The MG attacked, and we’re underway! All four brawled in the ring as ref Gina had already lost control. Crockett said we have a 60-minute time limit. I’ll note it is 8:12 EST (local time), so this could go 25 or so minutes. The Boys hit stereo dropkicks to send the MG to the floor, then the Boys dove through the ropes onto them at 2:30. Ortiz hit a top-rope crossbody block in the ring on Waller. Kylon slammed teammate Waller onto Ortiz, then Kylon hit a senton, and the MG were in charge.

King hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 4:30, and he locked in a half-crab. The MG kept Ortiz in their corner. Vecchio was yanked off the ring apron at 7:30 so he wasn’t there for a hot tag. The MG got a nearfall on Ortiz. Ortiz rolled up King for a flash pin at 8:03! Kylon sat up, shocked that just happened. The MG kept working over Ortiz and hit a team spike piledriver to pin him at 8:44. And just like that, it’s 1-1. The MG were still working over Ortiz! (NO breaks between falls.) They accidentally collided legs on a kick attempt.

Ortiz hit a double Northern Lights Suplex, dumping both MG on their heads. Crockett noted, “It wasn’t the prettiest.” Vecchio finally got a hot tag at 12:30 and unloaded blows on both MG. He hit a spinning neckbreaker on Kylon. He hit a Canadian Destroyer on Waller for a nearfall, but Kylon made the save, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Vecchio caught Waller with a superkick. Waller nailed a Lethal Injection at 14:00. MG hit stereo superkicks and a team powerbomb for a nearfall. Ortiz hit a top-rope Northern Lights Suplex on Waller. Kylon was pushed onto Waller!

The Shooter Boys hit a team Blockbuster on Waller for a visual pin, but Kylon attacked ref Gina! Crockett was irate! Waller and Vecchio traded punches. Vecchio applied an ankle lock, and Waller tapped out, but we had no ref! Kylon got back in and hit a low blow uppercut on Vecchio at 17:00. Kylon got some chairs and slid them into the ring. Ichiban jumped in the ring and helped beat up Miracle Generation. The Boys again hit the team Blockbuster on Waller, and this time they got the pin. Good match; easily best of the night.

“The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz defeated “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller to retain the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles at 18:32.

Final Thoughts: A very good main event. I personally like it when there is some time between falls … I like it when the team that gets the first fall (usually the heels) becomes arrogant and takes their time. Having two pins back-to-back like that in less than a minute doesn’t really work for me. The Shooter Boys have gotten so good, so quickly, it’s no surprise I’m seeing them on shows all over New England. Star Struck’s match takes second, and DJ Powers’ win takes third — DJ won that clean, and I always say that sometimes a heel needs to win clean just because he’s better than his opponent, and that’s the case here. I watched this live; it should be available on IWTV by Tuesday morning.