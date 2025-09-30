AEW Blood & Guts match details

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has set a date and location for their annual Blood & Guts match. The two-ring WarGames-style match will be held on Wednesday, November 12, in Greensboro, North Carolina, at First Horizon Coliseum.

Powell’s POV: The host venue was previously known as the Greensboro Coliseum, which hosted multiple early WarGames matches. AEW set the table for the first Blood & Guts match when Jamie Hayter called for the match at the end of Saturday’s AEW Collision. It’s unclear whether AEW will also have a men’s Blood & Guts match this year.