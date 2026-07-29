AEW Redemption poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW Redemption pay-per-view event received a B grade from 43 percent of the voters in our post-event poll. F finished a close second with 21 percent of the vote. A was a close third with 20 percent of the vote.

-32 percent of our voters gave Kyle Fletcher vs. Bandido for the AEW International Championship the best match of the night honors. Kenny Omega vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship finished second with 25 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show a C+ grade, Will Pruett gave it a C grade, and I gave it a B- grade during my same-night audio review. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.