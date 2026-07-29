Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed (f/k/a Xavier Woods) release a new video, note regarding their free agency

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

It’s a new video, yes, it is. Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed (f/k/a Xavier Woods) released a video titled “Daybreak” designed by Jonathan Davenport. Check out the video below or via Creed’s Twitter/X page.

Powell’s POV: The timing of the video’s release is interesting. Jonny Fairplay shared details on Monday’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast of meeting up Kofi at the GalaxyCon event in North Carolina on Saturday. Although the widespread assumption is that Kofi and Creed will be free agents next week, Kofi hinted to Fairplay that they would actually become free agents today. Fairplay recalled Kofi even listing the number of days and hours, and they had a laugh over it falling on a Wednesday when AEW Dynamite takes place. Was Kofi just having some fun with Jonny, or is it possible that he and Creed were released days before it was announced online?

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)