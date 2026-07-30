AAA Triplemania night one moved to a major arena in Las Vegas

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce that the Friday, September 11, AAA Triplemania has been moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

July 30, 2026 – To meet the unprecedented demand for the first-ever two-night, two-country Triplemanía this September, lucha libre promotion AAA today announced that the previously sold-out Friday, September 11 event scheduled for Luxor in Las Vegas will now be held at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena. The event date and start time will remain unchanged.

An exclusive WWE presale for tickets to the MGM Grand Garden Arena will begin Monday, August 3 at 10am PT ahead of the general public on sale beginning Tuesday, August 4 at 10am PT, via AXS.com.

Fans who have already purchased tickets will soon receive further information.

AAA continues its strong run, following recent critically acclaimed events including Noche de Los Grandes and Verano de Escándalo. Triplemanía 33 in August 2025 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City drew a record attendance crowd of 19,691 and became the most-viewed and highest-grossing Triplemanía in event history.

This year’s event will showcase the best talent of AAA including Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Hijo del Vikingo, Psycho Clown, La Catalina, Rey Fenix and many more.

Powell’s POV: The Luxor Theater has a capacity of 1,500. It’s a big jump to move the show to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which holds roughly 15,000. The second night of Triplemania will be held on September 13 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)