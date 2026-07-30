AEW All In London lineup: The updated card for the Wembley Stadium show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In pay-per-view on Sunday, August 30, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

-Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-A Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW World Championship

Powell’s POV: No entrants were officially announced for the Casino Gauntlet match. Andrade El Idolo showed interest in the match during an interview on Dynamite, but he was not officially named an entrant. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Based on the listed time for the doors opening, it looks like the All In pay-per-view portion will start at noon CT/1ET, which is consistent with the two previous start times. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-day audio review exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).