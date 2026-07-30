Mickie James launches Ice Bucket Challenge fundraiser in support of Rebel

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued on Thursday regarding Mickie James’ Ice Bucket Challenge fundraiser.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 30, 2026) – WWE legend, country music artist, and entrepreneur Mickie James has launched a special Ice Bucket Challenge fundraiser in support of her dear friend Rebel, who is currently battling terminal ALS.

In partnership with WrestleCon Minneapolis, James is inviting fans around the world to take part in the campaign while raising critical funds for ALS research, advocacy, and patient support through I AM ALS.

For every $5 donation, participants will receive one digital raffle entry for the chance to be selected to pour the ice bucket on Mickie James live during WrestleCon Minneapolis. The winning entry will be drawn on Sunday, August 2.

“I’m doing this for my friend Rebel and for every family whose life has been touched by ALS,” said Mickie James. “The original Ice Bucket Challenge showed what can happen when people come together for a cause. I hope wrestling fans everywhere will join us, have some fun, and help make a real difference.”

Participants are encouraged to include their name and email address with their donation to ensure they receive their digital raffle ticket. One raffle entry will be issued for every $5 donated.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit I AM ALS, a patient-led organization dedicated to transforming the fight against ALS through research, advocacy, and community support.

How to Participate

Donate $5 (or any multiple of $5) to receive one digital raffle entry for every $5 contributed.

Include your name and email address with your donation.

The raffle winner will be selected on Sunday, August 2.

The winner will pour the Ice Bucket on Mickie James live at WrestleCon Minneapolis.

100% of proceeds benefit I AM ALS.

For more information or to donate, visit: https://iamals.donordrive.com/campaigns/Mickie-James-Ice-Bucket-Challenge

Powell’s POV: It’s a nice idea, and hopefully it will raise a lot of money for a good cause. On a side note, we know Mickie will be in Minneapolis this weekend, so the obvious question is whether she will be featured in any way during her husband Nick Aldis’s match with Gunther at SummerSlam.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)