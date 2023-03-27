WWE stars Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair to appear on a talkshow for WrestleMania week

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE stars Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair are listed as guests for Friday’s edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Powell’s POV: The Kelly Clarkson Show is syndicated, so check your local listings for the air time. Dwayne Johnson is scheduled for Wednesday’s show, but it doesn’t seem to be WWE related. I’m surprised that there are not more wrestlers making the talkshow rounds this week. WrestleMania being in Los Angeles probably hurts the cause, as both of network partner NBC’s late night talkshows are filmed in New York.