WWE Smackdown results (1/31): Powell’s live review of the Royal Rumble go-home show with Chelsea Green vs. Michin for the Women’s U.S. Title, Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes, Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,327)

Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aired live January 31, 2025 on USA Network

[Hour One] Michael Cole spoke while a shot aired of Indianapolis. Backstage shots were shown of Bianca Belair and Naomi, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, Michin and B-Fab, and Damien Priest…

Cole stood at a podium on the main floor (similar to where the hosts stand for Saturday Night’s Main Event). Cole gave a big buildup for the entrance of Pat McAfee, including that he is the reason that the Royal Rumble is behind held in Indianapolis.

McAfee slapped hands with some fans and the microphone that was in his pocket fell to the ground. McAfee quickly picked up the mic and slapped some more hands before joining Cole at the podium. Surprising, Cole didn’t give him shit immediately for dropping the mic.

McAfee said he’d been tweeting with the powers that be in WWE to bring an event to Indianapolis. McAfee raved about Indianapolis and noted that the city plays host to the biggest sporting event on an annual basis. He spoke about how the bars and restaurants were ready.

Powell’s POV: Is McAfee running for mayor? Would he win if he did?

Joe Tessitore stood in the ring and introduced Kevin Owens, who made his entrance for an in-ring interview. The WWE Championship and the Winged Eagle title belts were lowered for the segment. Owens took issue with Tessitore acting like a Cody Rhodes fanboy on commentary. Owens said he would win the championship at the Royal Rumble.

Tessitore said he would not apologize for interviewing Cody Rhodes, but he said he would apologize if Owens felt that the coverage had fallen short of giving Owens a fair opportunity. Owens asked Tessitore if he thinks he’s a tough guy. Tessitore said no, he’s a 53 year-old broadcaster. Owens said he didn’t accept Tessitore’s apology and told him he could kiss his ass.

Owens said he didn’t have anything to say, he was there to take back the Winged Eagle title belt, which he removed from the hook. Owens said he would take the WWE Championship belt on Saturday night at the Royal Rumble. Owens started to leave the ring, but he stopped when entrance music played.

CM Punk made his entrance and joined Owens in the ring. Tessitore had already exited the ring. There was a loud “CM Punk” chant. Punk looked at Owens and smirked, while Owens looked back with no expression. A censored holy shit chant broke out briefly.

“Can I help you,” Owens asked. Punk said no, Owens couldn’t help him. He said he knows how annoying it can be to be interrupted. Punk apologized to Owens for acting like it was a foregone conclusion that Cody Rhodes would beat him. Punk said that’s not the case.

Punk said when he wins the Royal Rumble, the main event of WrestleMania could be Owens vs. Punk for the WWE Championship. Punk told Owens that he would be coming for him if he wins and that his title reign would not last long.

Owens said there are 29 guys in the Royal Rumble match that he likes more than Punk even though he doesn’t know who all of the entrants will be. Owens spoke about beating Punk’s ass in the main event of WrestleMania.

Owens said he knows how much Punk main eventing WrestleMania means to him and how devastating it was to him when he got hurt in the Rumble last year. Owens said the idea of Punk never main eventing WrestleMania sounds so good to him.

Owens said he gets a warm, fuzzy feeling inside when he pictures Punk years down the line old, broken, and alone while obsessing over Owens headlining WrestleMania multiple times while Punk goes to his grave a miserable failure. Owens told Punk he hopes that he doesn’t win the Royal Rumble.

Owens started to leave, but Punk told him the party was just getting started. Owens stood on the apron. Punk said Owens has headlined WrestleMania twice and has accomplished a lot during his career. Punk said he’s never lost five title matches at the Royal Rumble. “Oh, that was you,” Punk said. He added that he never lost to Logan Paul.

Punk said he never tried to manipulate his best friend to win a championship that he couldn’t win by himself. Punk said he would need to eliminate 29 other men from the Rumble, and Owens would have to beat a very pissed off Cody Rhodes in a ladder match in order for them to meet at WrestleMania.

Punk told Owens that the only thing that had to happen for Owens to get his ass kicked tonight would be to return to the ring. Punk told him not to be scared. Owens teased climbing through the ropes, but he dropped off the apron instead…

Powell’s POV: A solid segment. I like that Punk didn’t rule out the possibility of Owens beating Cody on Saturday even though it seems unlikely. For whatever it’s worth, the two segments that Punk had with Cody and Owens made him look like the favorite to win the men’s Rumble match.

The Miz was shown venting to Nick Aldis about Andrade. Miz said he would punch him in the face if he was present. Miz figured out that Andrade was standing behind him. Andrade challenged Miz to a match during Smackdown. Miz told him anytime, anywhere. Aldis booked the match for later in the show…

Wade Barrett joined Tessitore on commentary and they hyped the previously advertised matches. Lilian Garcia was the ring announcer…

Jimmy Uso was shown walking and talking as he made his way through the backstage area. Shinsuke Nakamura was shown watching him. Jimmy made his entrance for his match.

Carmelo Hayes made his entrance with a mic in hand ans poke as he headed to the ring. Hayes said he wouldn’t miss because his name isn’t Tyrese Haliburton. The Indiana Pacers player was shown in the crowd. Hayes went to the apron and clotheslined Uso over the top rope. The referee called for the bell to start the match…

Powell’s POV: What’s with the new trend of WWE referees rewarding heels for pre-match attacks by calling for the bell to start the match without checking on the babyface? WWE isn’t the only company that does this, but they were one of the rare companies that seemed to eliminate it for a period of time.

1. Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes. Jimmy sent Hayes to ringside early on and then motioned to Tyrese Haliburton that whatever he was about to do was for him. Hayes returned tot he ring and dropped Uso with a clothsline.

Moments later, Hayes got in the face of Haliburton. When Hayes turned around, Uso dove at him from the apron. Back in the ring, Jimmy dropped Hayes with an enzuiguiri. Uso went for a running hop attack that Hayes avoided. Jimmy came right back with a Popup Samoan Drop for a near fall.

A short time later, Hayes hit a Codebreaker for a near fall. Uso came right back with a superkick for near fall of his own. In the end, Uso stood on the ropes and had Hayes on his back. Hayes slipped out and then rolled up Uso for a two count. Uso came right back with a rollup of his own and held the tights while getting the three count.

Jimmy Uso defeated Carmelo Hayes in 8:30.

Powell’s POV: The match was fine, but it felt somewhat trivial. I assume they are building up Jimmy for an Intercontinental Title shot given that they showed Nakamura watching him backstage.

The broadcast team spoke at ringside and spoke about the Royal Rumble. Tessitore said it will be the first time the Rumble has been held in a current NFL team’s stadium. He added that there are expected to be 65,000 in attendance…

A Royal Rumble “By The Numbers” video aired…

Byron Saxton interviewed Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green, who was accompanied by Piper Niven, on a backstage set. Green had tape on the bridge of her nose. She spoke about winning her upcoming matcha and also claimed she would win the Royal Rumble match.

Green made her entrance with Niven, who was in Secret Service mode. Michin made her entrance carrying a kendo stick and was accompanied by B-Fab…

2. Chelsea Green (w/Piper Niven) vs. Michin (w/B-Fab) for the Women’s U.S. Championship. The broadcast team pointed out that the kendo stick would not be legal during the match. Michin shook her ass before performing her cannonball move in the corner and then covered Green for a two count.

Green rolled up Michin for a two count. Michin came right back with a backslide for a two count. Green ducked a clothesline and set up for an Uprettier, but Michin countered into a rollup for a two count. Michin hit Eat Defeat.

Niven pulled Green to ringside. B-Fab took out Niven. B-Fab took out Niven with a big boot and then rolled Green back inside the ring. Green fled the ring again. Michin followed and rolled Green back inside the ring, but Green rolled out the other side. Michin went after Green, who grabbed Michin’s kendo stick from the timekeepers area and hit her with it for the DQ finish.

Michin beat Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green by DQ in 6:20.

After the match, Michin got the kendo stick and hit Green with it a few times…

Powell’s POV: The match was fine, but the crowd was pretty quiet until the closing minute.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi were interviewed by that shit stirring Byron Saxton, who asked them what would happen if the Royal Rumble came down to the two of them. They were friendly about it and said one of them would point at the WrestleMania sign.

Saxton said Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez seem to have their eyes on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Belair said she and Naomi wouldn’t go down without a fight. Naomi said Morgan and Rodriguez better be ready to rumble…

Joe Tessitore hyped Damian Priest for after the break. The commercial-free first round turned out to be a commercial-free 54 minutes… [C] The broadcast team spoke about how WWE has taken over the city. Street signs renamed after WWE wrestlers were shown…

A Charlotte Flair video aired. Flair sat on a plane and spoke about how she stayed on top for ten years and wouldn’t let the year she missed due to injury define her. She said she is fortunate, blessed, history making, ground breaking, never scared, always prepared, self-made, always paid, and is the woman in WWE…

Stephanie McMahon was shown on the crowd with a kid on her lap…

[Hour Two] Damian Priest made his entrance for an in-ring promo. He said he started on Raw four years ago and wanted his name to live forever. He spoke about going from being a betrayer to being betrayed and from being a follower to a leader and finally to becoming World Heavyweight Championship.

Priest said he’s a Smackdown wrestler now and the goal is gold. Priest said he would have to throw asses over the top rope during the Rumble match and become a world champion at WrestleMania. Priest was interrupted by entrance music.

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga made their entrance. Barrett said Fatu and Tonga have been unhinged without their leader Solo Sikoa. Fatu told Priest that people will lay down or get beatdown because he and Tonga are running WWE now.

“That’s it?” Priest asked. “That’s supposed to intimidate me.” Priest told Fatu that he should know better because Fatu knows where he’s from. Priest said Fatu is from the streets as well and asked why they were even talking. Priest put Tonga down with a kick. Fatu looked down and Tonga and then looked up at Priest and smiled. Priest tossed the mic aside. Censored holy shit chants broke out.

Priest and Fatu threw punches. Priest started to get the better of it when Tonga hit him from behind. Fatu threw kicks at Priest, who was seated in a corner of the ring. Tonga grabbed a chair from ringside.

LA Knight ran out and kicked the chair into the face of Tonga. Knight swing the chair at Fatu, who punched the chair out of his hand. Priest kicked Fatu and then Knight picked up the chair and slammed it over Fatu’s back. Knight got a mic and challenged Fatu and Tonga toa match later in the night…

Backstage, “The Motor City Machine Guns” approached “Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Angel, and Berto. Sabin said he knows LDF don’t care for them, and they’re not too fond of them either, but they had a big eight-man tag match.

Escobar spoke to his team in Spanish. Escobar said the Guns have their shot at gold at the Rumble, whereas he has to win the Rumble match to get his shot. Escobar said they are still fighting for what they deserve. Shelley said they would have the backs of Los Garza. Berto said they know how to handle their business. Angel said that if Sabin and Shelley win the tag team titles at the Rumble, then he and Berto would be coming after them…

DIY and Pretty Deadly made their entrance for the eight-man tag team match… [C]

Highlights aired of Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, and Stephanie McMahon surprising Paul “Triple H” Levesque at WWE Headquarters with the news that he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame…

3. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin and “Los Garza” Angel and Berto (w/Elektra Lopez) vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa and “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson in an eight-man tag match. The MCMG and Los Garza entrances were televised before the match. There was a PIP ad for the movie Love Hurts early in the match. The arena was hazy from the pre-match pyro.

The Guns hit one of their signature sequences of offense. Los Garza followed up with their own offensive sequence. Shelley held the ropes open while Sabin, Angel, and Berto performed dives onto their opponents at ringside heading into a PIP break. [C]

Angel did his tear-away pants bit and got some cheers. Angel hit a top rope crossbody block on Wilson for a near fall. Berto checked in and hit a sit-out powerbomb on Gargano for a two count. A “this is awesome” chant broke out from some generous fans.

Sabin tagged himself into the match, which pissed off Los Garza. Berto shoved Sabin and then he and Angel made their exit with Elektra. Ciampa worked over Sabin and waved goodbye to Los Garza.

Late in the match, Gargano pulled Shelley off the apron to prevent Sabin from making a hot tag. Ciampa accidentally hit Prince with a big boot that knocked him off the apron. Wilson was upset and dropped off the apron. Sabin rolled Ciampa into a pin and got the three count…

“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin and “Los Garza” Angel and Berto defeated “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa and “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson in 12:05.

Powell’s POV: Regular readers know there are few things I enjoy more than an all-star eight-man tag match! Yes, I’m kidding. This one felt just as meaningless as the vast majority of eight-man tag matches, but at least it was easy to follow with four tag teams involved and the four-man teams not getting along.

Tessitore and Barrett hyped the upcoming matches and said the Damian Priest and LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga match was official…

Tessitore hyped the ladder match for the WWE Championship for the Royal Rumble. Tessitore said Barrett would be on commentary with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Tessitore set up a video on the Love Hurts fight scenes… [C]

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga were shown walking through the backstage area. Tonga stopped when he spotted the WWE Tag Team Title belts on a production crate. Tonga stared at the belts until “DIY” Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano grabbed them, and then he made his weird noises while staring at them.

Ciampa and Gargano walked away and then found “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. Ciampa and Gargano barked at Prince and Wilson for abandoning them during the eight-man tag match. Prince and Wilson told Ciampa and Gargano that they would be on their own when they face the Motor City Machine Guns in the best of three falls match at the Rumble…

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee stood at their podium. McAfee introduced Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers. Cameras cut to the crowd and a dude was giving the thumbs down. Funny. Haliburton joined Cole and McAfee at their podium and spoke about his excitement for the Rumble being in town.

McAfee mentioned that the Pacers have a game on Saturday afternoon at 5ET. Haliburton said it would be a great game. He said the goal was to get a win and then get to the Rumble. McAfee spoke about the Packers would be hanging banners in the rafters.

McAfee did his telestrator bit to footage of Michael Cole and Cody Rhodes crowd surfing at the Royal Rumble kickoff event that was held a few hours before Smackdown…

A video package aired on the Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens feud…

Naomi made her entrance with Bianca Belair for a match against Liv Morgan… [C]

5. Naomi (w/Bianca Belair) vs. Liv Morgan (w/Raquel Rodriguez). Naomi was the early aggressor and picked up a couple of two counts. Barrett said Naomi is the nicest woman in the locker room and has been for about 15 years, but he said the gloves come off with the right opponent.

There was a clunky moment as Morgan reversed a whip into the ropes, but her hand came free and Naomi just ran toward the ropes for no reason. Naomi hopped onto the second rope, but Rodriguez climbed onto the apron and distracted her. Morgan took advantage of the distraction by pulling Naomi into a Backstabber and then covered her for a two count before a PIP break. [C]

[Hour Three] Morgan caught Naomi in a sleeper. Naomi sat down for a Stunner to break the hold. Naomi hit a top rope crossbody block for a near fall. Morgan came back and jumped off the middle rope and hit a Codebreaker on the way down for a near fall of her own.

Naomi caught Morgan with the Rearview. Naomi set up for a split-legged moonsault, but Rodriguez climbed onto the apron to distract her. Belair pulled Rodriguez to the floor. Naomi went for the split-legged moonsault, but Morgan moved. Morgan performed a sunset flip, but Naomi reversed the pin and got the three count.

Naomi beat Liv Morgan in 10:20.

After the match, Naomi celebrated with Belair until Rodriguez hit them both from behind. Morgan hit a Backstabber on Belair and then Rodriguez blasted Belair with a big boot. Rodriguez put Naomi on top of Belair and then powerbombed Morgan onto both of them…

Powell’s POV: Another inconsequential match. Naomi got the win, but the heels got whatever heat they have back with the post match attack.

Tessitore and Barrett spoke at their desk and set up a video package that recapped the Fatu vs. Strowman match from Saturday Night’s Main Event…

The Miz made his entrance for his match against Andrade… [C] The Signs of the Night bit took place… Andrade made his entrance…

6. Andrade vs. The Miz. Miz jumped from the middle rope and performed a head-scissors takedown. Miz got up and did his big balls pose. Andrade came right back and performed an Asai moonsault. [C]