WWE announces a six-man tag match for the Royal Rumble go-home edition of Smackdown

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. King Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler in a six-man tag match for WWE Friday Night Smackdown. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: This is the only match advertised for Smackdown thus far. Believe it or not, WWE has yet to advertise Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks again. Join Jake Barnett for live coverage of Friday Night Smackdown as the show airs on Fox as 7CT/8ET.



