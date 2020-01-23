ROH re-signs PJ Black

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Ring of Honor announced the re-signing of PJ Black to a new deal. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Powell’s POV: Black’s current storyline has him attempting to serve as a mentor for a reluctant Brian Johnson. Black can always be counted on for a quality match even if he hasn’t clicked beyond the mid-card.
