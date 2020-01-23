01/23 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett go in-depth on the WWE Royal Rumble matches, and discuss WWE Worlds Collide and the NWA Hard Times pay-per-view

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)
Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly and go in-depth on the WWE Royal Rumble matches and pay-per-view, and have brief discussions on WWE Worlds Collide and the NWA Hard Times pay-per-view (69:16)…
Click here for the January 23 Dot Net Weekly audio show.
If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.
The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...
Be the first to comment