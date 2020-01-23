01/23 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett go in-depth on the WWE Royal Rumble matches, and discuss WWE Worlds Collide and the NWA Hard Times pay-per-view

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly and go in-depth on the WWE Royal Rumble matches and pay-per-view, and have brief discussions on WWE Worlds Collide and the NWA Hard Times pay-per-view (69:16)…

Click here for the January 23 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

