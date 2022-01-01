WWE Day 1 results: Powell’s review of Big E vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. Kofi Kingston and King Woods for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Edge vs. The Miz

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Day 1

Aired January 1, 2022 on Peacock, WWE Network, and pay-per-view

Aired live from Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena



WWE Day 1 Kickoff Show match result: Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Ricochet and Cesaro in 9:45. Holland suffered an injury and had to leave the match…

The main card opened with a video package that included Migos and various WWE wrestlers… Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcomed viewers to WWE’s first “premium live event” of 2022. They addressed the news of Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to testing positive for COVID-19, and Brock Lesnar being added to the WWE Championship match…

1. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and King Woods for the Smackdown Tag Titles. The Usos wore the Bloodline t-shirts that feature them, Reigns, and Paul Heyman. Cole said this was the 167th day of the Usos’ title reign. Kingston was isolated until he performed a tornado DDT and made a hot tag to Woods.

Woods picked up a near fall, but then Jimmy worked him over at ringside. Back in the ring, Jimmy performed a corkscrew neckbreaker from the ropes for another two count. Jey tagged in and the Usos performed a popup Samoan Drop on Woods, which led to another near fall.

A short time later, Kingston tagged in and went for Trouble in Paradise on Jey, who beat him to the punch with a kick. Jimmy tagged in and performed a top rope splash for a near fall. McAfee noted that Gable Steveson was sitting in the front row and thought the match was over.

Kingston rallied and got a near fall off an SOS. Woods tagged in. Kingston put Jey over his knee and then Woods performed a top rope double stomp, which resulted in a near fall. Kingston tagged in again. Jimmy tagged in and both Usos drilled Kingston with a double superkick. The Usos hit a double splash on Kingston and had him pinned, but Woods broke it up.

Woods sent Jimmy to ringside and tried to dive onto him, but Jimmy caught him with a superkick. Jimmy tagged in and then the Usos hit 3D on Kingston and then Jimmy scored the pin…

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso defeated Kofi Kingston and King Woods in 17:05 to retain the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: The strong match that we have come to expect from these teams. Woods is from Atlanta, so at least they didn’t have him take the pin for his team. I liked the Usos using the 3D finisher. It was a cool throwback spot and I guess only time will tell if it was just that or if there’s some other purpose to them using the Dudleys’ finisher.

A video package recapped Big E winning the Money in the Bank contract and then cashing in successfully on Bobby Lashley…

Big E was interviewed by Kevin Patrick in the backstage area. Patrick asked him about Brock Lesnar joining the match. Big E said he didn’t have this on his bingo card. Big E mentioned all of his five-way opponents and said you could line them up and he will knock them all down. He said he would find a way to retain his championship…

Kayla Braxton spoke with Migos on the backstage ring set and noted that they are from Atlanta. They said they are longtime WWE fans who have been watching since they were kids… McAfee thanked Migos for supplying the official Day 1 theme song…

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss made their entrance. They did their lame ass comedy bits. Drew McIntyre’s entrance spared the world from listening to more of their jokes…

2. Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (w/Happy Corbin). Cole and McAfee called the match. McIntyre dominated in and out of the ring to start until Moss caught him returning from ringside. Moss struggled to hold up McIntyre, but he got eventually did and was able to perform a fallaway slam. McIntyre battle back and both men ended up on the top rope.

Moss crotched McIntyre on the ropes and set up for a move, but McIntyre sat up and suplexed Moss back into the ring. McIntyre did his countdown and went for his finisher, but Moss caught him with a kick. McIntyre ran the ropes again and hit the Claymore Kick, then made the cover and got the three count…

Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss in 9:45.

Powell’s POV: I would say that this match didn’t look like a premium live event match on paper, but I’d never heard the words “premium live event” strung together until tonight. Seriously, the trivial shit they worry about is just astonishing. Anyway, this didn’t feel pay-per-view worthy despite the best efforts of both men. The Madcap Moss gimmick is so awful that it doesn’t even feel like it belongs on Smackdown. Pull the plug on this awful gimmick and give the guy a chance.

Kevin Owens was interviewed backstage by Sarah Schreiber. Owens wasn’t happy about Brock Lesnar being added to the match, but he said he would get revenge for what Lesnar did to his “soulmate” Sami Zayn. Owens said he would have a new plan and then said he had to go to with Seth Rollins…

A long Seth Rollins video package aired…

3. “RKBro” Randy Orton and Riddle vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Raw Tag Titles. Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton called the match. Migos accompanied RKBro to ringside. They sat behind a velvet rope in chairs next to the broadcast table.

The live crowd was behind RKBro. There were boos when the Profits posed for the crowd early in the match. Ford tagged in for the first time and did a strange danced while Orton glared at him. Ford backed Orton into the corner. Orton expected a clean break, but Ford chopped him. Orton returned the favor with a poke of Ford’s eyes.

Riddle tagged in and performed an assisted moonsault. The Profits ended up isolating Riddle, who eventually made a hot tag. Orton powerslammed both opponents and then both Profits ended up on the apron. Orton pulled them in for a double Draping DDT. Orton struck the Viper’s Pose and went for an RKO, but Ford countered into a rollup for a two count.

Riddle worked over Dawkins and was setting up for a springboard move when Ford shoved him to the floor. Ford ended up performing his always impressive big dive over the top of the ring post onto Orton and Riddle at ringside.

Back in the ring, Orton set up for a superplex, but Ford fought free and headbutted Orton, who fell to the mat. Ford went for a splash that Orton avoided. Riddle returned to the ring and ended up popping Ford into the air and then Orton hit Ford with an RKO on the way down and then pinned him.

“RKBro” Randy Orton and Riddle defeated “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in 11:15 to retain the Raw Tag Titles.

Migos entered the ring and celebrated with RKBro. The Profits recovered and then shook hands with Orton and Riddle while the Migos trio applauded…

Powell’s POV: An entertaining match. I’m actually surprised they didn’t get more time considering that the card has one fewer match due to Reigns being sidelined. RKBro has pretty much run through all of the Raw tag teams so I’m not really sure what’s left for them to do.

Backstage, Drew McIntyre was searching for the locker room when Schreiber showed up and asked him Happy Corbin is up next for him. McIntyre said Moss is one tough son of a bitch. He started to talk about Corbin when Corbin and Moss showed up and attacked him. McIntyre held his own briefly, but Corbin ended up working him over with a chair. Moss put the chair around McIntyre’s head and then Corbin picked up some piece of equipment and slammed it onto McIntyre. Adam Pearce and WWE referees ran off the heels and checked on a choking McIntyre…

Powell’s POV: I can’t say enough that Corbin and Moss need to be freed from those terrible gimmicks. It’s so hard to take them seriously even when they do something like this, and it’s not doing McIntyre any good to be working with them.

A Royal Rumble video ad aired for the Saturday, January 29 event… A Bianca Belair video package aired…

Kayla Braxton knocked on Brock Lesnar’s dressing room door. Lesnar actually answered the door and she asked him about being added to the WWE Championship match. Lesnar said he can do whatever he wants to do and he’s a free agent thanks to his advocate Paul Heyman. Lesnar said he would win the WWE Championship and then called it a spoiler while winking into the camera…

After an ad, a video package recapped the Edge and Miz feud…

The Miz and Maryse made their entrance. Edge was raised from under the stage while The Brood theme played. Once Edge was halfway down the aisle, his usual theme played and he was introduced by ring announcer Mike Rome…

4. Edge vs. The Miz (w/Maryse). Miz performed an early hip-toss and then posed while letting out a primal scream. Miz went to the ropes and mugged for the crowd. Edge eventually took control after Miz missed a move in the corner. Edge drove Miz to the mat and covered him for a two count. Edge caught a charging Miz and slammed him to the mat for another two count.

Edge sold left leg pain from some earlier Miz offense. Miz eventually tripped up Edge on the apron, causing Edge to fall face first onto the mat. Miz slammed Edge’s head onto the top of the broadcast table several times, then entered the ring and soaked up boos from the crowd. Miz returned to ringside and climbed onto the table. Miz went for his finisher, but Edge slipped out of it and drove Miz face first onto the table.

Back in the ring, Edge went for a cross body block from the ropes and got a near fall. When both men stood up, Miz went for his finisher again, but Edge countered into a pin for a two count. Miz went for a figure four, but Edge kicked him away. Miz kicked Edge moments later, causing Edge to go through the ropes and into the post.

Miz applied a figure four. Edge fired up and eventually rolled it over. Miz escaped the hold and went for an STF, but Edge blocked it. Miz catapulted Edge into the corner and then covered him while using the ropes for leverage. The referee spotted Miz, who acted like he won. The referee informed him that she caught him. The crowd chanted “you can’t do that.”

Edge took Miz down and applied a Crossface. Miz rolled onto Edge, who rolled through and maintained the hold. Maryse helped Miz put his foot on the rope to break the hold. Miz rolled to the floor and Maryse tended to him. Edge reached over the ropes, but Miz clotheslined him over the top rope.

Miz returned to the ring and went for one of his signature spots, but Edge stuffed it. Both men threw simultaneous kicks that left both men down. They got back to their feet and traded strikes. Miz got the better of it and kicked Edge into the corner, then hit him with his running clothesline.

Miz went up top. Edge joined him on the ropes and performed a hip toss that sent Miz crashing into the ring. Both men got up slowly. Edge went for a spear, but Miz leaped over him. Edge crashed into the corner. Maryse hit Edge with her purse. Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale for a good near fall. Maryse climbed onto the apron and barked at the referee.

Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix came out and seethed while standing on the stage. Phoenix’s entrance theme played and she walked to the ring and went after Maryse while Miz barked at her from the ring. Maryse ran to the stage. Phoenix turned her attention to Miz and told him that she’s watching his ass. Edge turned and ate a spear, which led to Edge get the three count…

Edge defeated The Miz in 20:00.

Powell’s POV: It was hard enough to be excited by this match on paper, and now it looks like they want viewers to be excited about a mixed tag match where the heels have little heat and don’t feel like threats to the babyfaces. I would say that Miz needed to win this match to help the cause, but that would have killed this crowd and perhaps hurt Edge more than it would have helped Miz. This feud is a mess and it’s now about seeing Edge and Phoenix team together because their opponents feel so soft.

After some advertising, Kevin Patrick told Bobby Lashley that his chances of winning the WWE Championship took a hit due to the addition of Brock Lesnar to the match. MVP cut off Patrick and said that the other entrants are trembling with fear over Lesnar, but that’s not the case with Lashley. The segment closed with Lashley saying it’s a new year and there will be a new WWE Champion…

After more ads, a video package set up the Raw Women’s Championship match…

5. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship. Mike Rome delivered introductions from the floor once both wrestlers were inside the ring.